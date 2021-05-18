Nasim Pedrad Didn’t Want ‘Chad’ To Be A Traditional TV Teen

Born in 1981, Nasim Pedrad went through her teen years in the 1990s, before there was anything resembling the social media we’ve got today. (For reference, “Tom” first started MySpace shortly before Pedrad’s 22nd birthday.) So, while her show Chad is loosely based on her childhood experience, she realizes she had to make a few changes to make the show relatable to today’s teens. But while she may have made a few concessions on the technology front, Pedrad said she definitely didn’t want to turn her character into the kind of stereotype that’s been featured on teen-centered TV shows in the past. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nasim Pedrad)