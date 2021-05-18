‘Moulin Rouge’ Found Ways To Throw Nicole Kidman For A Loop

It was 20 years ago this month that Moulin Rouge! made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on its way to becoming a worldwide sensation. Director Baz Luhrmann’s tour-de-force was a mix of styles, genres, and eras, and it definitely kept star Nicole Kidman on her toes. To prepare for the role, Kidman told us she watched just about every Hollywood musical she could find, in order to find some kind of context for the scenes and songs she was shooting. And even then, she says, sometimes Luhrmann still surprised her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)