When He’s Working With Legends, Tom Cruise Needs No Time Off

When it comes to choosing careers, Tom Cruise has done exceptionally well. As someone who’s always had a strong passion for all aspects of making movies, Cruise has been able to indulge his passion by working with some of the medium’s most legendary personalities, including directors like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, Francis Ford Coppola, and Cameron Crowe. And, from the looks of it, Cruise is at his happiest when he’s on a movie set. So it came as no surprise when he told us the story about how he went from Crowe’s Vanilla Sky to Spielberg’s Minority Report without even taking a day off! (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)