‘The Good Fight’ Returns June 24 On Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that season five of its critically acclaimed, original series, THE GOOD FIGHT, will premiere on Thursday, June 24. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode fifth season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. A new teaser for the upcoming season was also released today.
In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
The cast of THE GOOD FIGHT includes Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.