Peacock Releases Trailer For New Crime Drama ‘Dr Death’ Starring Joshua Jackson

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, DEATH is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. DR. DEATH explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.
The series stars Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb with Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin.
DEATH is executive produced by Patrick Macmanus (“The Girl from Plainville”) via his Littleton Road Productions banner, and under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Macmanus also serves as showrunner. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.
DEATH features an all-female directing team. Directors include Maggie Kiley (“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” “Riverdale”), who will also executive produce the first two episodes, Jennifer Morrison (Peacock’s ONE OF US IS LYING, “Euphoria”) and So Yong Kim (“Lovesong,” “Grand Army”).