In ‘Cruella,’ Emma Stone Reconciles The Two Faces Of De Vil

The new film Cruella adds more depth to Disney’s 101 Dalmatians film franchise, giving us an origin story for one of DIsney’s best-known villains, Cruella De Vil. Emma Stone plays Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer with a certain eye for spotted fur. As the character’s circumstances and life change, they send her on the road to becoming the evil Cruella we’ve all come to know and love (or hate). While it’s all one character, Stone told us that the two personalities — Estella and Cruella — are different enough that it really felt like playing two different characters, and her challenge was to figure out how much they overlap. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emma Stone)