Scott Bakula: 9/11 Gave ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ The Direction It Needed

One of the hallmarks of the Star Trek universe is the view of humanity it presents. It was part of creator Gene Roddenberry’s original vision, evident from the franchise’s very beginnings 55 years ago. While each of the shows and movies that have followed have tried to present a different setting and storyline, the Star Trek habit of holding a mirror up to society hasn’t changed much at all. Granted, each show has tried to approach it in different ways. Playing the captain of the very first starship on Star Trek: Enterprise, Scott Bakula got a first-hand look at how the writers and producers would address these issues. The show premiered just two weeks after the 9/11 attacks in September 2001, and speaking at the Star Trek: First Contact Panels, Bakula recalled how Enterprise creators Rick Berman and Brannon Braga took their time in crafting the kind of response that would ultimately resonate with viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Scott Bakula)