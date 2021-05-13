Kelli Giddish’s Favorite ‘SVU’ Episodes Make You Think

Once upon a time, crime shows were a lot simpler — somebody did something wrong, the police went after the criminals, and by the end of the hour, the bad guys were locked up, and the good guys were celebrating. But that’s not the universe that Law & Order: SVU operates in. It’s much more grounded in the real world, where things aren’t always so stereotypically cut-and-dried. That’s one of the things Kelli Giddish loves most about the show, and she thinks SVU is at its best when it’s given you something to think about at the end of the episode. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)