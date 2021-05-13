Before Mehcad Brooks Was Part Of ‘Mortal Kombat,’ It Was Part Of Him

Caption: (L-r) MEHCAD BROOKS as Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs and JOE TASLIM as Sub-Zero/Bi-Han in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “Mortal Kombat,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release

Having been around since 1992, the Mortal Kombat video game became legendary to those who played. Whether it was in an arcade or at home, players developed a devotion to the game and its characters — a devotion that spawned a movie franchise. Mehcad Brooks, who stars in the new Mortal Kombat film, told us he was one of those kids who just couldn’t get enough of the video game … to the point where he was role-playing, long before he even became an actor! (Click on the media bar below to hear Mehcad Brooks)

Mortal Kombat is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max

