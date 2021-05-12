On ‘Roseanne’ & ‘The Conners,’ Lecy Goranson Grew To Love Becky

When Lecy Goranson was auditioning for Roseanne at age 13, she couldn’t be too picky. Though she would have loved to have gotten the part of Darlene Conner, she was instead cast as the eldest sister, Becky. While she didn’t get her first choice, Goranson says she definitely grew to appreciate the character more and more over the years, to the point where she’s pretty proud of who Becky was and who she’s become in the show’s current incarnation as The Conners. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lecy Goranson)