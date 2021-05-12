Meryl Streep: Fans Love The ‘Pure Fun’ Of ‘Mamma Mia’

While Meryl Streep is certainly best known for the serious movies that have earned her a record 21 Oscar nominations as an actor, she has been known to take the occasional detour into less serious work, from comedies like 1992’s Death Becomes Her to the two Mamma Mia musicals. In spite of them not necessarily being her most acclaimed movies, Streep knows the Mamma Mia movies are among her best-loved, and she thinks that’s precisely because Mamma Mia is such a departure from her more serious work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)