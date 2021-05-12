Mark Hamill’s ‘Star Wars’ Surprise

Forty-four years after it opened, it’s nearly impossible to imagine a universe in which Star Wars didn’t exist. With 12 releases since 1977, the Star Wars franchise is second only to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of box office grosses, taking in more than $5 billion. All nine of the Skywalker Saga films are among the Top 100 all-time U.S. box office leaders, and that’s not an easy thing to accomplish on a list that’s not adjusted for inflation — in fact, the original Star Wars trilogy and E.T. are the only four films on the list released prior to 1993. If you were a time traveler, and you got to run those numbers by Mark Hamill on May 25, 1977 (the first film’s opening day), there’s no way he would have believed you. In fact, when it was first released, he says he was surprised anybody went to see it at all! (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Hamill)