‘Critics Choice Awards’ Returns To The CW In January 2022
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 7-10pm ET (delayed PT). The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. Location and additional details for the January 2022 ceremony will be announced at a later date.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with The CW again and looking forward to gathering in person to celebrate the finest work of this upcoming season,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will mark a return to the glamorous, star-studded revelry that make these nights absolutely unforgettable.”
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.
27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS TIMELINE:
Monday, October 4, 2021 – Submissions open for CCA TV categories (submissions are not required for film categories)
Monday, November 15, 2021 – Submissions close for CCA TV categories (submissions are not required for film categories)
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – NomComs begin deliberations
Monday, November 29, 2021 – NomComs render official recommendations
Monday, November 29, 2021 – Nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members
Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Friday, December 3, 2021 – Midnight (PT) deadline for final Film ballots
Monday, December 6, 2021 – 9 a.m. PT Film nominations announced
Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Final CCA ballots emailed to all members
Friday, January 7, 2022 – 9 p.m. (PT) Deadline for returning final ballots
Sunday, January 9, 2022 – 27th annual Critics Choice Awards presented live on The CW
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.