‘Shawshank Redemption’s’ Prison Vibe Made A Mark On Morgan Freeman

Originally a box office disappointment, The Shawshank Redemption has more than made up for its slow start. Over the years, it’s become a Hollywood classic. Nominated for seven Academy Awards, the film has appeared on numerous all-time “best of” lists, including the American Film Institute’s 100 Years… 100 Movies list. And, for what it’s worth, it’s the top-rated movie ever among IMDb users, one of only four films to score a 9-star or higher rating. (The other three are the first two Godfather movies and The Dark Knight.) Part of what made The Shawshank Redemption so great was its sense of authenticity — the prison scenes were shot at a real abandoned prison in Ohio, one that had been shut down, appropriately enough, due to inhumane living conditions. Morgan Freeman, who starred in the film, says the shooting site definitely made an impact on him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Morgan Freeman)