P!NK Is Ready To Share What She Knows ‘So Far’

Carey Hart and Pink star in P!NK: ALL I KNOW SO FAR
Photo: Andrew Macpherson
© 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

Join award-winning performer and musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

Pink: All I Know So Far premieres May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

