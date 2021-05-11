Milo Ventimiglia Knows He May Never Find Another ‘This Is Us’

Don’t get Milo Ventimiglia wrong — he’s had a very good career in Hollywood so far, including starring roles on shows like Gilmore Girls and “Heroes,” along with two films in the “Rocky” franchise and many others. But he’s starting to suspect he may have peaked. With his role as Jack Pearson on “This Is Us,” he honestly doesn’t know if he’s ever going to find a project and role that would be so beloved to so many people. With great ratings and critical acclaim, Ventimiglia finds himself on a “can’t miss” TV show, and he’s been around long enough to know those are one in a million. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)