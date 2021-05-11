Kate Winslet Avoided TV Cop Influence For ‘Mare Of Easttown’

Playing a detective on a television series is something completely new for Oscar- and Emmy-winner Kate Winslet. But it’s certainly not a new thing — there have been scores of cop shows, both in the U.S. and her native England, that have portrayed detective work. She could have watched any number of them for inspiration and a few pointers about playing her character on Mare of Easttown, but she chose to avoid them altogether. Instead, she told us she found other ways of doing her research for the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Winslet)