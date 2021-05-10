What Made Keanu Reeves Feel The Need For ‘Speed’?

Ten years into his acting career, Keanu Reeves found himself working on a film that would change the trajectory of his career. With a worldwide box office take of $350 million, Speed accelerated Reeves’s rise to Hollywood’s A-list. His turn as an action hero also set him up for The Matrix franchise, which took his career to a whole new level. But when Reeves first got the script for Speed, he admits he had some pretty big issues with the script, and the fact that director Jan de Bont felt the same way was what sold him on taking the role in the first place. He talked to us about Speed and how it morphed from those early scripts into the blockbuster it became. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)