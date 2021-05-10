Nick Jonas Takes A Hands-On Approach To ‘The Voice’

One of the things that separates The Voice from other singing competitions is the coaching aspect — rather than just being judges and offering on-the-spot criticism, the four coaches on The Voice spend a lot of time working with the contestants on their team, trying to help them improve, and trying to guide them toward victory. Nick Jonas, who is in his second season as a coach on The Voice, told us he takes that mentorship aspect of the job very, very seriously. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Jonas)