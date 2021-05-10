Bruno Mars: How He Channeled His Inner Elvis (At Age 5!)

Over the course of the last decade, Bruno Mars has become one of the biggest artists of his generation, selling more than 130 million records worldwide. But while his career kicked into high gear in 2010, Mars has been entertaining people ever since 1990, when he was just five years old. Of course, he wasn’t doing much of his own songwriting and producing then, as he does now. In fact, in those early days, Mars was performing as a pint-sized version of The King. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruno Mars)