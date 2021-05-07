Aidy Bryant’s Old ‘SNL’ Roles Had Her Anxious To Be A ‘Shrill’ Star

Prior to landing the lead role in the series Shrill, Aidy Bryant had seven seasons of Saturday Night Live experience under her belt. (Despite her moonlighting, she’s still a regular on the long-running late-night series.) On SNL, Bryant was often utilized in sketches where she played a woman much older than her actual age. So when she read the script for Shrill and found that the lead character was an active woman her own age, she wanted in. She told us she definitely doesn’t mind playing older on SNL, but playing younger was something she couldn’t resist. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aidy Bryant)