Working With Little ‘Big Shot,’ John Stamos Sees Echoes Of Himself

When John Stamos was a teenager, he got his big break with a job on the daytime soap General Hospital, even though his father wasn’t convinced that it would lead to bigger and better things. Stamos, however, had plenty of confidence — and for good reason. He’s had a long, prosperous career, which currently has him starring as a girls’ basketball coach on the new series Big Shot. Working with the young girls on the show takes him back to his early days and reminds him of the way he was when he was a young and hungry actor on General Hospital, hoping to parlay that opportunity into something more. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Stamos)