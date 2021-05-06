Sara Bareilles: From ‘Little Voice’ To A Big Chance On TV

Ever since achieving pop music stardom in 2007 with her #1 hit Love Song and Little Voice album, Sara Bareilles has been stretching her career in unconventional ways. She was a reality show judge, she took part in a live network staging of Jesus Christ Superstar, and she both starred in and wrote music for a Broadway adaptation of the film Waitress. Now, she’s starring in a musical comedy TV show called Girls5eva, produced by Tina Fey, among others. It’s her first time doing a series, and she told us that it’s pretty much taken everything she’s done up until now to prepare her for the opportunity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sara Bareilles)