Jon Heder Votes For Calling ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ A Cult Classic

When Napoleon Dynamite was released in 2004, nobody could have predicted it would become an enduring hit movie. It was quirky, and the title character was being played by an actor who’d never even been in a full-length film before. Jon Heder was a truly unknown quantity — he wouldn’t even make his first TV appearance until after Napoleon Dynamite had become a hit — but somehow, his oddly compelling charm helped the low-budget film gross close to $45 million at the box office and become a pop culture phenomenon. Still, while the film was wildly successful by most metrics, it still carries the mantle of “cult classic” like a badge of honor, and Heder says it makes him proud that Napoleon Dynamite continues to be called a cult classic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Heder)