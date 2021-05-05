In This ‘Mortal Kombat,’ Jessica McNamee Says There’s Someone For Everyone

As a game, Mortal Kombat has been a worldwide phenomenon, and on the big screen, the first two Mortal Kombat films in the 1990s found great success outside the U.S. So it should come as no surprise that the new Mortal Kombat film was cast with an international focus . Thanks to that — along with a tremendous diversity of characters — Australian actress Jessica McNamee says that audiences all over the world will be able to find characters they can personally relate to. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica McNamee)