How Robert Pattinson Reacted To His Sudden ‘Twilight’ Fame

Getting cast in a Harry Potter movie as his first major role was pretty big for Robert Pattinson. But even that was nothing compared to the mania he would experience once he got the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. From the moment the series was announced, anticipation ran high among fans of the books, and once his name was attached, Pattinson became a very, very hot property. While he was still filming the Twilight movies, he talked to us about what it was like to suddenly be recognized all over the world — especially by the devoted Twilight fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Pattinson)
