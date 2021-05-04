Sebastian Stan Sees ‘Monday’ Through A Different Lens These Days

While many people have been watching Sebastian Stan recently in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you can now see another side of him in the new film Monday. Filmed in Athens by a Greek director, it’s the story of a man and woman who find lust at first sight while on vacation, then have to deal with their feelings after that initial night of passion. Stan told us that, although the movie was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic started, he thinks it’s interesting that the movie’s themes can be viewed in a whole new light now, since so many couples spent time in lockdown together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sebastian Stan)