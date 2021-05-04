George Clooney Found Plenty To Praise For ‘Michael Clayton’

A recent Washington Post opinion piece declared that the movie Michael Clayton was robbed at the 2007 Oscars, saying it was the movie that should have won the Best Picture category instead of No Country for Old Men. The film was a passion project for its star, George Clooney, who also produced it, and it won him nearly universal acclaim. In fact, many people consider it to be his best work overall. But Clooney told us he was really impressed by the work others did on the movie, including writer/director Tony Gilroy’s script, and the performances turned in by his co-stars, like Tilda Swinton, Tom Wilkinson, and the late Sydney Pollack. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)