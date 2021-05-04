‘Chad’ Helps Nasim Pedrad Work Through Her Adolescent Angst

As the creator, producer, and main writer of the show Chad, Nasim Pedrad modeled it after her own experience as an ethnic minority at an American school. Many of the things that happen on the show are dramatized (and sometimes comedically enhanced) versions of things that happened to her when she was an adolescent. Of course, it’s not portrayed exactly as she remembers it, since she’s female and the character of Chad is male. But she put enough of herself into the character, she says, to make writing for him a therapeutic exercise. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nasim Pedrad)