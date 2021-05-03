Twenty Seasons & Counting: Why Blake Shelton’s Not Leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton’s been with The Voice since Day One, which was 10 years and 20 seasons ago. In terms of seasons, he’s now the longest-running judge or coach on any American reality competition. Why has he stuck around so long? It’s not like he doesn’t have anything else to do — since taking his seat on The Voice, Shelton’s also released six albums, with a seventh due out later this month. He’s also embarked on seven headlining tours, and he’s even opened a chain of restaurants. So why does Shelton keep coming back to The Voice, season after season? We asked, and he told us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Shelton)