Keith Urban’s ‘Speed’ Of Sound Has Evolved

Keith Urban may have started out as a strictly country artist, but he’s certainly been broadening his horizons over the past several years. Those new influences have definitely manifested themselves on Urban’s most recent album, The Speed of Now Part 1. The album includes collaborations with decidedly non-Country artists like Pink (the single One Too Many) and Nile Rodgers. It’s an album Urban is very proud of, and he told us the things he likes most about it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keith Urban)
The Speed of Now Part 1 is now available for purchase or streaming.