How Alexander Skarsgård Faced The Monsters In ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

Although director Adam Wingard tried to film as much of Godzilla vs. Kong as he could on practical sets, it was inevitable that he’d have to do some green screen shooting as well, especially when the human actors were in the same shots as the headlining monsters. So, for those scenes where the actors had to work with the green screen, how did they get themselves in the right mindset for it? Alexander Skarsgård told us that Wingard did the best he could to get them all prepared to visualize the monsters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alexander Skarsgård )