Thirty Years Ago, Kevin Bacon Wanted Badly To Be Bad

For the first decade or so of Kevin Bacon’s career, he was constantly being cast as the protagonist. Whether it was the dancing teenager from Footloose or the young husband in She’s Having a Baby, you found yourself cheering on his characters to their happy endings. Then came JFK, where we saw a very different Bacon playing a prisoner who’d had a history with Lee Harvey Oswald. A few years later, he played a cold-blooded killer in The River Wild. These were definitely not sympathetic characters, and Bacon told us that, when he wanted to broaden his repertoire with roles like these, he initially met with some resistance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Bacon)