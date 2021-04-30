Michael B. Jordan Has No ‘Remorse’ About New Movie Going Straight To Streaming

Without Remorse, based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel, was supposed to be released in theaters last fall. Then, of course, came COVID-19. After pushing the film’s release date back twice, Paramount Studios decided to scrap its theatrical plans for the movie, and they sold it to Amazon Prime Video, where it makes its debut today. Michael B. Jordan is both the star of the movie and one of its producers, so he was obviously anxious to get the film out into the world. And although he’s certainly disappointed that the film won’t be showing in theaters, he told us he actually sees a lot of advantages to having the film go the streaming route, though he hopes the theater experience will come back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael B. Jordan)