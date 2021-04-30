‘Lord Of The Rings’ Left A Lasting Impression On Karl Urban

Later this year, the first movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Many of the actors and crew members worked on all three of the films, which were shot back-to-back-to-back in one epic filming frenzy that lasted nearly a year. It was a transformative experience for everyone involved, including Karl Urban, who worked on two of the three films. When we spoke to him about working on the set with Peter Jackson, he told us he had some great souvenirs, some great memories, and some great lessons learned. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karl Urban)