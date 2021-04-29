Want To Be An ‘Idol’? Do As Lionel Richie Says, Not As He Did!

Lionel Richie’s music career was nothing if not diverse. As a member of The Commodores, he sang on funk hits like Brick House and soft-rock songs like Three Times a Lady. As a solo artist, he cracked the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, Dance Music chart, Adult Contemporary chart, R&B chart, and even its Country chart! There are few artists who can lay claim to having hit songs at so many different formats, yet that’s not why Richie thinks he was so successful. In fact, when it comes to discovering talent as a judge on American Idol, Richie told us he’s not necessarily looking for someone with versatility. First and foremost, he wants to find someone with a clearly defined identity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)