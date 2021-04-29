Rose Byrne Was Willing To Do Anything To Be A ‘Bridesmaid’

It was 10 years ago this week that the cast of Bridesmaids walked the red carpet at its world premiere. Little did they know that some of them would be walking more red carpets, as the film received nominations at both the Golden Globes Awards and Academy Awards. But when Rose Byrne found out about the film, she wasn’t drawn to it by the allure of awards season. She told us she desperately wanted to be in the movie because she loved the movie’s star and co-writer, Kristen Wiig. Once she saw the script, she knew she wanted to be a part of it, no matter what part she got to play.(Click on the media bar below to hear Rose Byrne)