On ‘The Color Purple,’ Spielberg Wanted Perfection From Quincy Jones

The directors of the biography Quincy had near-total access to Quincy Jones and his life — after all, one of them was his daughter, Rashida Jones. Among one of the many accomplishments covered in the film was the Oscar nomination he received for writing the original score for The Color Purple. (It was one of seven Oscar nominations he’s received for films, though he didn’t win for any of them; the Oscar he received was one of the Academy’s humanitarian awards.) And while Michael Jackson may have been a notoriously demanding client, Jones told us Jackson was kid’s play compared to The Color Purple director Steven Spielberg. (Click on the link to hear Quincy Jones)


