Elisabeth Moss: COVID Changed The ‘Handmaid’s’ Set But Not The Show

It’s been a while since fans of The Handmaid’s Tale have gotten any new episodes — one year, eight months, and 13 days, to be exact — and a lot of that delay was due to the industry’s COVID-19 shutdown, which disrupted filming on the show’s fourth season. While the pandemic still isn’t over, the cast and crew were eventually able to return to work, albeit with plenty of safeguards and restrictions. The show’s star, Elisabeth Moss, told us the pandemic protocol didn’t stop the show’s creative team from making the episodes they’d intended on making all along. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)