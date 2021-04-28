Chiara Aurelia Loves ‘Cruel Summer’s’ Plot & Authentic Teen Stories

CRUEL SUMMER – Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” stars Chiara Aurelia as Jeannette Turner. (Freeform/Frank Ockenfels)

The mysterious thriller Cruel Summer actually takes place over three successive summers, tracking the changes in its characters’ lives after a shocking crime and its surprise resolution throw a small town into disarray. Chiara Aurelia plays a young woman whose life is turned inside out by the chain of events, and she told us she thinks the story is not only an interesting one, but also does a good job of capturing the kinds of changes that teens can go through over the course of three years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chiara Aurelia)

Cruel Summer airs Tuesday nights on Freeform.

