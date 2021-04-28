Chiara Aurelia Loves ‘Cruel Summer’s’ Plot & Authentic Teen Stories

The mysterious thriller Cruel Summer actually takes place over three successive summers, tracking the changes in its characters’ lives after a shocking crime and its surprise resolution throw a small town into disarray. Chiara Aurelia plays a young woman whose life is turned inside out by the chain of events, and she told us she thinks the story is not only an interesting one, but also does a good job of capturing the kinds of changes that teens can go through over the course of three years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chiara Aurelia)