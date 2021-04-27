Robert Englund Sees Fans Experiencing Their ‘Nightmares’ Differently

It’s been 37 years since the world was introduced to one of Hollywood’s most iconic horror figures, Freddy Krueger, in the original A Nightmare on Elm Street. Since then, the franchise has brought us eight additional films, a television series, and even comic books. Though there hasn’t been a Nightmare movie since 2010, the series might be making a comeback. Now that the estate of original Nightmare creator Wes Craven owns the rights to the character and concept again, there’s been plenty of speculation that horror writers and directors who grew up idolizing Krueger and the Nightmare movies are anxious to bring their own ideas to the series. Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but for now, fans are still devouring the existing films — though, as star Robert Englund tells us, the way fans have viewed the Nightmare movies has changed a lot over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Englund)