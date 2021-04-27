Paramount+ Releases ‘Why Women Kill’ Season Two Teaser Trailer

Paramount+ today announced that the second season of its original anthology series WHY WOMEN KILL will premiere on Thursday, June 3. The dark comedy’s 10-episode arc will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. A scintillating new teaser trailer and teaser art are now available, revealing there are secrets to be buried this season.
From creator Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), season two of WHY WOMEN KILL features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…
The second season stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost.
WHY WOMEN KILL is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios. Cherry also serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.