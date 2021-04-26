Even Before The Movies Were Made, Robert Downey Jr. Thought The MCU Was Perfect

Marvel thought it was closing a chapter and turning a page with Avengers: Endgame, in which one of its most beloved characters, Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) sacrificed his life to save the day. While many fans were sad, but satisfied with the character getting such a heroic send-off, there are others who just aren’t quite ready to let go. One group of big Tony Stark fans has even launched a grammatically challenged but well-intentioned #BringBackTonyStarkToLife campaign with a billboard in Los Angeles. As far as Robert Downey Jr. is concerned, the actor was very happy with the story arc he was given, from inaugurating the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man to ending the Infinity Saga with his demise. In fact, when it comes to the MCU, Downey thinks they’ve gotten it all right, and it started with the way the characters were drawn up in the Marvel comic books. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)