The ‘NOs’ Have It: What Matthew Del Negro’s Learned From His Podcast

After his time on the series Scandal came to an end, Matthew Del Negro got into the podcast business. He launched a very successful motivational podcast called 10,000 NOs, which has now been going for nearly four years, even while he’s taken on new roles in new series, including his current role on Showtime’s City on a Hill. When we spoke to Del Negro, he told us that, by working on his podcast, he’s learned some amazing things from some amazing people.(Click on the media bar below to hear Matthew Del Negro)