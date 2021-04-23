‘The Big Bang Theory’ Stars Tackled Chemistry Before Physics

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

For 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory was amazing at consistently delivering big laughs. It has been, without a doubt, the biggest TV comedy of the 21st century. While they’re not making any new episodes, all of the old ones are still finding an audience on HBO Max, and people are rediscovering the initial magic from the show’s early days, back when the show was centered primarily on roommates Sheldon and Leonard. At a press event, the show’s cast — including Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki — reminisced about how they managed to create that instant chemistry on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki)

The Big Bang Theory is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak