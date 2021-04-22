No ‘Bull Durham’ Sequel? Kevin Costner Didn’t Mind

For a movie star, Kevin Costner’s had one heck of a baseball career. Among the actor’s dozens of titles are three beloved films revolving around America’s Pastime: Field of Dreams, For Love of the Game, and Bull Durham. The latter was a particular favorite of many fans, and it’s been honored several times, making the American Film Institute’s all-time lists of best comedies and best sports movies. After Bull Durham was a huge success, both critically and commercially, the possibility of a sequel seemed almost inevitable — but it never happened. While Ron Shelton, who was nominated for an Oscar for Bull Durham’s screenplay, gave a lot of thought to writing a sequel, he didn’t … and Costner admits he was kind of relieved. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)