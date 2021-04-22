Ice-T: ‘SVU’ Survives Because Its Victims Do

There’s still a lot of life left in Law & Order: SVU. Now in its 22nd season, NBC’s venerable drama has already been renewed through its 24th season, so we can look forward to at least another 50 or so “ripped from the headlines” stories from the show. What is it about SVU that has kept it engaging to viewers while other procedurals have run their course? Ice-T, who’s been with the show since its second season, thinks there’s one important difference between SVU and other police-oriented shows: It’s never been about solving murders, it’s about getting justice for survivors. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)