Cult Classic ‘Road House,’ Through The Eyes Of Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze’s two biggest movies were 1987’s “Dirty Dancing” and 1990’s “Ghost.” But in between, he made a movie that, while not a huge box office hit at the time, has become one of his best-known films. Road House released in 1989, has become a cult classic over the years, with new viewers constantly discovering it through cable TV, home video, and streaming services since its initial release. Of course, a lot of viewers love the action and fight sequences in the film, but Swayze thought those viewers were missing the point. When we spoke to Swayze before his death in 2009, he told us that Road House meant something completely different to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Swayze)