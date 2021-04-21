Keanu Reeves Always Wanted More Of ‘The Matrix’

If Keanu Reeves could release a new Bill & Ted movie in 2020, why not a new Matrix movie in 2021? The fourth installment in the revolutionary sci-fi franchise is currently in post-production, with Reeves once again reprising the role of Neo in the Lana Wachowski-directed sequel. Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith have also returned for the new film, keeping together the core of the original trilogy’s cast. After the first Matrix movie was released, Reeves told us he was hoping he would be able to make more Matrix movies with the same team. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)