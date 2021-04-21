Kate Winslet Explains Her Side Trip To ‘Easttown’

History is repeating itself for Kate Winslet. Ten years ago, the Oscar-winning actress took a short break from her film career to star in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce, a short detour that wound up winning her an Emmy award. Now, she’s starring in Mare of Easttown, another HBO miniseries that has her playing a small town detective trying to solve a murder. For Winslet to take the role in the series, all of the stars had to align, and she told us how her involvement in the project came about. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Winslet)